hgchanges is down, probably for good

My little tool to help folks track when changes are made to files or directories in Mozilla’s mercurial repositories has gone down again. This time an influx of some 8000 changesets from the servo project are causing the script that does the updating to fail so I’ve turned off updating. I no longer have any time to work on this tool so I’ve also taken it offline and don’t really have any intention to bring it back up again. Sorry to the few people that this inconveniences. Please go lobby the engineering productivity folks if you still need a tool like this.