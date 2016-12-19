I got bored over the weekend and decided to try my hand at fractal art again. I used to play around with this years ago but not so much recently. I was pretty disappointed to find that nothing has really changed when it comes to the tools available for creating fractals. Most of them haven’t been updated in years and there don’t seem to be much in the way of new kids on the block that I can see either. About the only new tool I found is Chaotica which hasn’t been updated in a year and only slowly before then. I used it to create the above piece.

I’ve yet to find my ideal tool for editing fractals, particularly flame fractals. All of them focus on the details of editing all of the parameters that go into the fractal. None of them pay any attention to the workflow. I’d love to see something that let me edit fractals like Lightroom with virtual copies allowing for branching histories of edits so I can compare what my edits are doing. This is particularly important when rendering even thumbnails is slow business. Maybe I’ll just give up and write my own tool one of these days.