More new Firefox/Toolkit peers

A few things are happening which means there are a bunch of new Firefox/Toolkit peers to announce.
First since I’m now owner of both Firefox and Toolkit I’ve decided it doesn’t make much sense to have separate lists of peers. Either I trust people to review or I don’t so I’m merging the lists of peers for these modules. Practically since Toolkit already included all of the Firefox peers this just means that the following folks are now Firefox peers in addition to already being Toolkit peers:
- Nathan Froyd
- Axel Hecht
- Mark Mentovai
- Ted Mielczarek
- Brian Nicholson
- Neil Rashbrook
- Gregory Szorc
- David Teller
Second we’re updating the list of suggested reviewers in bugzilla for Toolkit. In doing so I found that we have a number of reviewers who weren’t already listed as peers so these folks are now considered full Firefox/Toolkit peers:
- Kit Cambridge
- Tantek Çelik
- Mike Hommey
- Matt Howell
- Mike Kaply
- François Marier
- Nicholas Nethercote
- Gian-Carlo Pascutto
- Olli Pettay
- J Ryan Stinnett
- Andrew Sutherland
- Gabriele Svelto
- Jan Varga
- Jonathan Watt
All of these folks have been doing reviews for some time now so this is largely just book-keeping but welcome to the fold anyway!