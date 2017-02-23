More new Firefox/Toolkit peers

A few things are happening which means there are a bunch of new Firefox/Toolkit peers to announce.

First since I’m now owner of both Firefox and Toolkit I’ve decided it doesn’t make much sense to have separate lists of peers. Either I trust people to review or I don’t so I’m merging the lists of peers for these modules. Practically since Toolkit already included all of the Firefox peers this just means that the following folks are now Firefox peers in addition to already being Toolkit peers:

Nathan Froyd

Axel Hecht

Mark Mentovai

Ted Mielczarek

Brian Nicholson

Neil Rashbrook

Gregory Szorc

David Teller

Second we’re updating the list of suggested reviewers in bugzilla for Toolkit. In doing so I found that we have a number of reviewers who weren’t already listed as peers so these folks are now considered full Firefox/Toolkit peers:

Kit Cambridge

Tantek Çelik

Mike Hommey

Matt Howell

Mike Kaply

François Marier

Nicholas Nethercote

Gian-Carlo Pascutto

Olli Pettay

J Ryan Stinnett

Andrew Sutherland

Gabriele Svelto

Jan Varga

Jonathan Watt

All of these folks have been doing reviews for some time now so this is largely just book-keeping but welcome to the fold anyway!