Welcome to a new Firefox/Toolkit peer, Shane Caraveo

It’s that time again when I get to announce a new Firefox/Toolkit peer. Shane has been involved with Mozilla for longer than I can remember and recently he has been doing fine work on webextensions including the new sidebar API. As usual we probably should have made Shane a peer sooner so this is a case of better late than never.

I took a moment to tell Shane what I expect of all my peers:

Respond to review requests promptly. If you can’t then work with the patch author or me to find an alternate reviewer.

Only review things you’re comfortable with. Firefox and Toolkit is a massive chunk of code and I don’t expect any of the peers to know it all. If a patch is outside your area then again work with the author or me to find an alternate reviewer.

Please congratulate Shane in the usual way, by sending him lots of patches to review!