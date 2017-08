Please join me in welcoming three new peers to the Firefox and Toolkit modules. All of them are based in Taipei and I believe that they are our first such peers which is very exciting as it means we now have more global coverage.

Tim Guan-tin Chien

KM Lee Rex

Fred Lin

I’ve blogged before about the things I expect from the peers and while I try to keep the lists up to date myself please feel free to point out folks you think may have been passed over.