When I get merge conflicts in a rebase I found it irritating to open up the problem files in my editor, I couldn’t find anything past copying and pasting the file path or locating it in the source tree. So I wrote a simple hg command to open all the unresolved files into my editor. Maybe this is useful to you too?

[alias] unresolved = !$HG resolve -l "set:unresolved()" -T "{reporoot}/{path}\0" | xargs -0 $EDITOR